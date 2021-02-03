State medical licensure a potential limiting factor in proliferation of telehealth

The expansions of coverage of telehealth associated with the COVID-19 pandemic will persist after the pandemic is over, even if the post-pandemic utilization does not match the current rates and types of utilization. However, speakers on a recent webinar hosted by Moses & Singer LLP of New York said that state medical licensure practices after the pandemic could be a help or a hindrance to more widespread use of telehealth, an issue stakeholders will want to track as 2021 unwinds.