State medical licensure a potential limiting factor in proliferation of telehealth

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The expansions of coverage of telehealth associated with the COVID-19 pandemic will persist after the pandemic is over, even if the post-pandemic utilization does not match the current rates and types of utilization. However, speakers on a recent webinar hosted by Moses & Singer LLP of New York said that state medical licensure practices after the pandemic could be a help or a hindrance to more widespread use of telehealth, an issue stakeholders will want to track as 2021 unwinds.