Neurovision Imaging gets funding to advance Alzheimer’s biomarkers

Feb. 2, 2021
By Meg Bryant
A definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease often isn’t arrived at until after a patient dies, when their brain is examined during autopsy. Neurovision Imaging Inc. is hoping to change that with reliable, affordable biomarker tests that can detect Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and neurodegenerative disorders before symptoms appear.
