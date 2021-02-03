$5.2B cash injection for German public hospitals to boost digital health

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BERLIN – The German government has just made $3.6 billion available to the Future of Hospitals Act (Krankenhauszukunftsgesetz, KHZG), through the liquidity reserve of the health fund in order to support public hospitals with digital transformation. Besides this government cash injection, an additional $1.6 billion will be made available through co-funding by the German federal states, the 16 Länder. In total, German hospitals will get a $5.2 billion funding to boost digitization.