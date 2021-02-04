$180M milestones: Pfizer buys into Imcyse immunotherapy platform in RA deal

DUBLIN – Imcyse SA has successfully parlayed a research collaboration it entered with Pfizer Inc. in 2017 into a license agreement, under which it will finalize preclinical development of a drug candidate for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) based on its Imotope technology in return for an undisclosed up-front payment, equity investment and up to $180 million in milestones, as well as tiered royalties on product sales.