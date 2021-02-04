$180M milestones: Pfizer buys into Imcyse immunotherapy platform in RA deal

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – Imcyse SA has successfully parlayed a research collaboration it entered with Pfizer Inc. in 2017 into a license agreement, under which it will finalize preclinical development of a drug candidate for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) based on its Imotope technology in return for an undisclosed up-front payment, equity investment and up to $180 million in milestones, as well as tiered royalties on product sales.