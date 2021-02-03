Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s whopper buyout of GW Pharmaceuticals plc brought questions about the price paid. Jazz is paying $220 per American depositary share – $200 in cash and $20 in Jazz ordinary shares – to take over GW, valuing the deal at $7.2 billion, or $6.7 billion net of GW’s cash. Jazz gains first-in-class Epidiolex (cannabidiol), first approved in 2018 for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, as well as the platform from which it emerged. Epidiolex’s label was expanded in 2020 to cover tuberous sclerosis complex.

Vaxart shares tumble on preliminary COVID-19 vaccine data

Shares of Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) plummeted 53.6% by midday after the company announced that, during a phase I trial, neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 were not detected in most of the five subjects given two doses of VXA-CoV2-1, its recombinant protein vaccine for the potential oral prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The candidate did, however, trigger "multiple immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 antigens" and was generally well-tolerated, the company said.

Pfizer expects its COVID-19 vaccine to bring in $15B in 2021

Pfizer reported solid earnings for 2020 and said it expects even bigger things this year as the company projected approximately $15 billion in earnings from the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with Biontech SE. For this year, Pfizer said it believes it could earn a potential $61.4 billion, compared to its 2020 revenues of $41.9 billion. The vaccine, BNT-16b2, contributed $154 million in sales for Pfizer in the fourth quarter of 2020. Other companies, such as Gilead Sciences Inc., have also seen increases to their bottom lines thanks to COVID-19 product sales and could see even higher numbers if they pursue developing vaccines and therapies against the virus’ variants.

New research suggests COVID-19 antibodies persist at least 6 months

LONDON – Two new U.K. studies point to long-term persistence of COVID-19 antibodies after both natural infection and vaccination, conferring protection against subsequent infection for at least three months. In the first study of antibody persistence, analysis shows higher vaccine efficacy achieved with a longer interval between the first and second dose of the Astrazeneca plc/Oxford vaccine, and that a single dose is 76% effective from day 22 to day 90. Efficacy was 82.4% when doses were given 12 weeks apart, compared to 54.9% when the interval was less than six weeks. The second antibody persistence study involved a total of 20,200 participants in UK Biobank and their adult children and grandchildren, who gave monthly blood samples and answered questionnaires on potential symptoms over six months. Of the 705 participants who were found to have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 at baseline, 99% retained them at three months and 88% after six months.

$180M milestones: Pfizer buys into Imcyse immunotherapy platform in RA deal

DUBLIN – Imcyse SA has successfully parlayed a research collaboration it entered with Pfizer Inc. in 2017 into a license agreement, under which it will finalize preclinical development of a drug candidate for rheumatoid arthritis based on its Imotope technology in return for an undisclosed up-front payment, equity investment and up to $180 million in milestones, as well as tiered royalties on product sales. The deal represents a significant level of commercial validation for the Imotope technology, which is designed to reset the immune system in patients with a recent diagnosis of autoimmune disease, in order to minimize damage and provide a potentially curative approach.

‘Still very much transatlantic,’ Abingworth closes $465M Bioventures 8 fund

LONDON – Abingworth has cast off Brexit and pandemic woes to close its latest fund, Bioventures 8 at $465 million, exceeding the target of $375 million by a significant margin, and closing its hard cap. Half the money in the transatlantic fund comes from U.S. investors, while Asian investors put in 16% of the total, and the London-based firm raised 10% in the U.K. The investment strategy remains the same as for earlier funds, with Bioventures 8 backing companies across all stages of development, in the U.S., U.K. and mainland Europe.

Biotech equities lose momentum in January

The biotechnology sector took a back seat in January as investors focused on the volatility caused by a retail trading frenzy on Wall Street. Fortunately, this rush to the stock market by amateur investors subsided on expectations of tougher regulation and left many first-time players looking for their shirts. In the end, cooler heads prevailed, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered some of its mid-month losses on mounting optimism about a pending U.S. fiscal stimulus and faster vaccine rollouts. Biotech equities remained flat during the period and lost some of their end-of-year momentum heading into earnings season.

Health expert: Worse days ahead in pandemic

With the Biden administration’s America Rescue Plan beginning its journey through Congress today as the next U.S. effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers are coming together to identify steps to improve vaccine distribution and curb supply shortages as the pandemic continues. Testifying before a House subcommittee today, Luciana Borio, vice president of In-Q-Tel and a former acting chief scientist at the FDA, warned that the worst days may lie ahead, given the emergence of variants, especially the South African variant that seems to cause more severe disease.

Colombia approves two more COVID-19 vaccine trials

CAJICA, Colombia – Colombia approved two different phase II/III trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidates over the last week, advancing one candidate developed by Germany’s Curevac AG and another by China’s Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals. “With these approvals, there would be 12,300 Colombians taking part in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines,” said Julio Aldana, general director of Invima, Colombia´s health care surveillance agency. “This confirms the confidence of multinational companies in the Colombian regulatory agency,” Aldan said after approving the Curevac trial on Jan. 28.

Drug data missing in action for pregnant patients

The numbers are staggering when it comes to the potential drug risks pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as their babies, are exposed to and the life-saving treatments they may be denied because of the lack of data. More than 90% of women will be prescribed a drug during the course of their pregnancy – for pregnancy-related conditions, as well as for infectious diseases and chronic health problems such as allergies, arthritis, asthma, diabetes, epilepsy, hypertension or migraines. Yet 98% of U.S. drugs have inadequate data for use in pregnant women and 98% of dosing studies don’t include them, Jeanne Sheffield, director of the Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, said during yesterday’s session of the Duke-Margolis Center/FDA webinar on scientific and ethical considerations for the inclusion of pregnant women in clinical trials.

Xuanzhu Pharma acquires Combio in bid to expand biologics pipeline

HONG KONG – Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Beijing-based Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., has acquired antibody technology firm Beijing Combio Pharmaceutical for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands Xuanzhu’s innovative product pipeline by giving it access to Combio’s two major antibody technology platforms, Mab Edit for antibody editing and Mebs-Ig for antibody-edited bispecific antibodies.

Also in the news

Absci, Abzena, Adamis, Affimed, Aligos, Amgen, Arcutis, Argenx, Artelo, Aruvant, Asana, Astrazeneca, Auravax, Avid, Beroni, Bexson, Bioaegis, Biocryst, Biogen, Biolabs, Biondvax, Biophytis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cannabics, Catalyst, Covaxx, Coya, Crinetics, Curevac, Cytomx, Daiichi Sankyo, Edesa, Eisai, Enlivex, Ensysce, Evgen, Gemoab, Glaxosmithkline, Hemogenyx, Humanigen, Imcyse, Innovent, Janone, Krystal, LB, Lilly, Medac, Medexus, Moderna, Moleculin, Mynd, Nicoya, NLS, Novavax, Oncology, Osel, Outlook, PDS, Predictive, RDIF, Revelation, Reverie, Sana, Scancell, Sio, Turn, Vaxart, Vectivbio, Viacyte, Voyager