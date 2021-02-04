Biosig and Mayo collaborate on AI-powered electrophysiology system

Biosig Technologies Inc. and the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research are jointly developing next-generation artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software for Biosig’s Pure EP electrocardiograph system. The Pure EP system acquires, measures, calculates and stores electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients during electrophysiology procedures. The collaboration aims to expand the captured signals and combine them with other data sources to provide more actionable information.