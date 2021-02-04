BioWorld - Thursday, February 4, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Biosig and Mayo collaborate on AI-powered electrophysiology system

Feb. 3, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Biosig Technologies Inc. and the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research are jointly developing next-generation artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software for Biosig’s Pure EP electrocardiograph system. The Pure EP system acquires, measures, calculates and stores electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients during electrophysiology procedures. The collaboration aims to expand the captured signals and combine them with other data sources to provide more actionable information.
BioWorld MedTech Collaboration Cardiovascular Artificial intelligence Digital health