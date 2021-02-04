Micro-X raises AU$30.5M to expand U.S. market for its digital mobile X-ray systems

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – Micro-X Ltd. completed an AU$30.5 million (US$23.27 million) placement to expand its U.S. footprint for its lightweight digital mobile X-ray systems. The funds raised will drive market expansion of Adelaide, Australia-based Micro-X’s Rover digital mobile X-ray system that is designed for deployed military medical facilities, and to scale up its Carestream DRX Revolution Nano, a mobile lightweight digital X-ray system for hospitals.