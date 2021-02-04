Micro-X raises AU$30.5M to expand U.S. market for its digital mobile X-ray systems

PERTH, Australia – Micro-X Ltd. completed an AU$30.5 million (US$23.27 million) placement to expand its U.S. footprint for its lightweight digital mobile X-ray systems. The funds raised will drive market expansion of Adelaide, Australia-based Micro-X’s Rover digital mobile X-ray system that is designed for deployed military medical facilities, and to scale up its Carestream DRX Revolution Nano, a mobile lightweight digital X-ray system for hospitals.