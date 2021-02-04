Just weeks after seeing one late-stage candidate hit a wall in a subtype of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Merck KGaA's EMD Serono has won accelerated approval from the FDA for another NSCLC therapy, Tepmetko (tepotinib). The new oral medicine, for adults with metastatic disease harboring mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping alterations, became the first of its kind to win a global regulatory go-ahead in March 2020 with approval from Japan’s MHLW.

Three new IPOs launch with varying degrees of success

Three companies launched IPOs with the market’s open, with two heading higher and one struggling. At midday, shares of Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) dropped 13% on their first round of trading. The Blacksburg, Va.-based company had priced shares at $16 each as it looked for gross proceeds of $100 million. Landos is pursuing oral therapeutics for treating autoimmune diseases. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) however was looking at shares that soared 50% in price by midday. The cell engineering company launched its IPO with $25 shares, looking for gross proceeds of $587 million. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) saw its IPO launch also trending higher at midday, with shares trading 12% higher. The Seattle-based developer of cancer therapeutics aims for gross proceeds of $133 million. In January three were completed, totaling $516.4 million. In 2020, 106 new offerings were completed and raised $22.5 billion, which was more than double the previous record of $10.7 billion set in 2018.

U.K. launches mixed COVID-19 vaccine trial

LONDON – The U.K has started the world’s first trial alternating an adenoviral vectored COVID-19 vaccine with one that delivers the virus spike protein instructions encoded in messenger RNA. The heterologous prime boost trial will recruit 820 participants into an eight-arm study comparing different combinations of the Astrazeneca plc/Oxford University and Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE vaccines, administered in a different order and at different intervals. As other COVID-19 vaccines are approved and become available in the U.K., they will be added to the study.

RCC space heats up with approval of Exelixis Cabometyx/Opdivo pairing

Alameda, Calif.-based Exelixis Inc. recently entered a competitive arena with its ahead-of-the-PDUFA-date clearance of tyrosine kinase inhibitor Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) as a first-line treatment in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s Opdivo (nivolumab). In the spring of 2019, the FDA greenlighted in the same indication Merck & Co. Inc.’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) paired with Inlyta (axitinib), from Pfizer Inc. Due this month at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium are data from Merck testing Keytruda plus Lenvima (lenvatinib, Eisai Co. Ltd.) in RCC.

Europe sets sites on turning cancer tide in the midst of the pandemic

In a task made more challenging by COVID-19, the EU and the World Health Organization (WHO) rolled out separate plans to take down cancer. Yesterday, the European Commission (EC) announced its Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, the first comprehensive European cancer initiative in nearly 30 years. Today, WHO/Europe launched its United Action Against Cancer plan to galvanize support and cooperation from grassroots to governments with the long-term goal of eliminating cancer as a life-threatening disease in the region. Without targeted action, the number of cancer cases in the EU is expected to increase nearly 25% by 2035, which would make cancer the leading cause of death, the EC said.

Botanix’s cannabidiol eradicates Staphylococcus aureus bacteria in phase IIa nasal colonization study

PERTH, Australia – Synthetic cannabinoid company Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced top-line data from a phase IIa study showing that two different formulations of BTX-1801, a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), eradicated Staphylococcus aureus (staph) in the nose, meeting study endpoints for safety and efficacy. Staph eradication rates as high as 76.2% were seen at day seven, with eradication effects extending through to day 28 of the placebo-controlled, double-blinded study, despite no treatment after day five. “This is the first time that anyone has used cannabidiol with a view to treating a bacterial infection,” Botanix Founding Executive Director Matt Callahan told BioWorld. “And now we have the human data to back that up.”

Regulatory attorney; warning letters likely to spike under new FDA administration

FDA warning letters have been a staple of regulatory life since the late 1990s, but James Boiani, a regulatory attorney with Epstein, Becker & Green P.C., said it’s no stretch of the imagination that warning letter volumes will jump in 2021. This is to some extent due to the fact that the volume of warning letters dropped by about 90% under the Trump administration, and Boiani advised that all FDA-regulated industries are “more likely to see FDA 483s elevated to warning letters if companies are not being responsive to requests” about their compliance with good manufacturing practices.

Also in the news

