Three new IPOs launch with varying degrees of success

Feb. 4, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Of the three companies launching IPOs Feb. 4, one struggled mightily, another posted double-digit gains while the third ended the day flat. Shares of Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) dropped 25%, to $12 each, on their first day of trading. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) had the strongest first day of trading as shares closed 40.4% higher at the close at $35.10. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) saw its IPO launch roughly break even on its first day of trading, closing with only a half-point gain at $18.90.
