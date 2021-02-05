BioWorld - Friday, February 5, 2021
Street hails Cabo, driver of Exelixis; pair fares well in RCC

Feb. 4, 2021
By Randy Osborne
Probably no one was surprised by the FDA’s recent nod for the combination of Alameda, Calif.-based Exelixis Inc.’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Cabometyx (cabozantinib), which targets MET, AXL and VEGF, and PD-1 drug Opdivo (nivolumab) from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. as a first-line treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), but investors may feel less confident about the odds for the pairing in a competitive space.
