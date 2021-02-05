BioWorld - Friday, February 5, 2021
BD posts strong Q1 results for 2021

Feb. 4, 2021
By Meg Bryant
Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) reported revenue of $4.32 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, up 25.8% on a reported basis and 24.3% on a currency neutral basis. COVID-19 testing contributed 20.5% of that growth, totaling $867 million for the period, including $688 million in Veritor Plus system sales.
