BD posts strong Q1 results for 2021

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) reported revenue of $4.32 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, up 25.8% on a reported basis and 24.3% on a currency neutral basis. COVID-19 testing contributed 20.5% of that growth, totaling $867 million for the period, including $688 million in Veritor Plus system sales.