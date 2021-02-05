Volpara acquires breast cancer risk assessment company CRA Health for $22M

PERTH, Australia – Wellington, New Zealand-headquartered Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. has acquired Boston-based CRA Health LLC for $18 million up front and an additional $4 million to be paid over the next 18 months in earnouts. Volpara’s digital health solutions use imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) for early detection of breast cancer. The company’s clinical functions for screening clinics provide feedback on breast density, compression, dose, and quality, while its enterprise-wide practice software management helps with productivity, compliance, reimbursement and patient tracking.