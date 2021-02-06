As investors feel the ‘wait’ of Study 045 fizzle, PTC preparing regulatory case

In the wake of Study 045’s failure with Translarna (ataluren) in nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is “trying to thread the needle between the notion of getting Study 041 completed in the third quarter of 2022 vs. getting accelerated approval now,” CEO Stuart Peltz said.