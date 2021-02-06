Lucky seven: Biotech IPOs set a single-day record

The week finished with flurry of biotech IPOs, seven of them, a record number in a single day, according to BioWorld stats. Last year was a record year for IPOs as 106 new offerings were completed and raised $22.5 billion, more than double the previous record of $10.7 billion set in 2018. The seven companies that priced Feb. 5 are anticipating total gross proceeds of about $1.06 billion.