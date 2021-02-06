BioWorld - Saturday, February 6, 2021
Feverish financings: The frenzy continues in 2021

Feb. 5, 2021
By Karen Carey
Biopharma financings have done it again. Breaking all kinds of records in January, the year appears to be off to an extraordinary start. The industry raised $10.15 billion during the month through a total of 158 financings. This represents a significant climb above the previous records, according to BioWorld data going back to the year 2000.
