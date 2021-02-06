BioWorld - Saturday, February 6, 2021
Clew Medical receives FDA clearance for ICU device that predicts hemodynamic instability

Feb. 5, 2021
By Annette Boyle
The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance for Clew Medical Ltd.’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution that can predict hemodynamic instability in ICU patients eight hours in advance of deterioration. The system continuously monitors and stratifies patients by risk level to enable optimization of ICU resources.
