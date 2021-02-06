Clew Medical receives FDA clearance for ICU device that predicts hemodynamic instability

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance for Clew Medical Ltd.’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution that can predict hemodynamic instability in ICU patients eight hours in advance of deterioration. The system continuously monitors and stratifies patients by risk level to enable optimization of ICU resources.