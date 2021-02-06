BioWorld - Saturday, February 6, 2021
Volta raises $28M for AI-based interventional cardiac electrophysiology tool

Feb. 5, 2021
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Four years after being set up in Marseilles, France, Volta Medical SAS reported raising $28 million in a series A round for the VX1 software mapping system, an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that is compatible with most readily available multipolar catheters and technology used in operating rooms and cath labs to treat cardiac arrhythmia.
