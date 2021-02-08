LONDON – South Africa has decided against using the 1 million doses of Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine already in the country to start the rollout of its national vaccination program, in favor of opening a phase IIIb study of Johnson & Johnson’s single shot product. With the vaccine rollout network now in place, the national vaccination program was due to start this month, initially immunizing around 1 million health care staff with the Astrazeneca vaccine. That has now been put on hold after data publicized on Feb. 7 showed the Astrazeneca product provided “minimal protection” against mild to moderate COVID-19 infection caused by the B1.351 variant of SARS-CoV-2 first identified in South Africa.

Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gets approved in China; doors opening elsewhere

HONG KONG – Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, received conditional approval for use by the general public from China’s National Medical Productions Administration (NMPA), two days after filing for conditional market authorization. Throughout Asia, doors seem to be opening for Sinovac as the region pushes for vaccination.

Positive phase II results with COVID-19 treatment boost Veru; phase III planned

Shares of Miami-based Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) were trading midday at $14.55, up $3.65, or 33% on word of positive results from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase II trial testing VERU-111 at 18 mg vs. placebo in about 40 hospitalized patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19. For the primary endpoint in hospitalized patients that had >1 dose of the oral, once-daily drug, treatment brought a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the proportion of patients recorded as treatment failures – i.e., dead or alive with respiratory failure. A 30% treatment failure rate turned up in the 20-member placebo group compared to 5.6% in the 18-subject VERU-111-treated group at day 29. The outcome represents an 81% relative reduction in treatment failures and showed statistical significance (p=0.05). The company said it will consult with the FDA about the design of a phase III trial with the compound, a first-in-class alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor/cytoskeleton disruptor also in the works for taxane-resistant triple-negative breast cancer.

Avrobio reports new advances with upgraded gene therapy platform

Avrobio Inc. said Monday that the first person dosed with an investigational ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy from its upgraded manufacturing platform, Plato, experienced a complete clearance of toxic substrate in a kidney biopsy. Kidney substrate reduction is the phase II trial’s primary efficacy endpoint and has previously been used by the FDA in evaluating and approving other treatments for Fabry disease. Shares of the company (NASDAQ:AVRO), which also shared new data on other rare diseases programs during the annual Worldsymposium 2021 meeting, rose 5.7% by midday.

Innocare raises $392M, starts phase III of orelabrutinib combo therapy for MCL

Chinese cancer and autoimmune specialist Innocare Pharma Ltd. raised HK$3.04 billion (US$392 million) in private placements with two Hillhouse Capital subsidiaries and Vivo Opportunity Fund to advance its pipeline, especially its core asset, the BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib. Innocare said on Feb. 4 that it signed two subscription agreements with the new investors. The next day, the company received an IND approval in China for orelabrutinib in combination with R-CHOP for previously untreated patients with mantle cell lymphoma.

China’s Anticancer Bioscience raises $10 million, aims high in China

CAJICA, Colombia – China’s Anticancer Bioscience, a company focused on developing precision oncology medicines, has raised ¥66 million (US$10.2 million) to expand its small-molecule and natural product screening libraries and move two programs toward IND-enabling studies. The company’s ultimate goal is to generate first-in-class oncology drugs for a range of indications that can target almost a third of all cancer patients.

Also in the news

