Suzhou Basecare raises $235M on HKEX to advance pre-implantation genetic testing

Suzhou Basecare Medical Corp. Ltd., a genetic test developer for assisted reproduction, raised HK$1.82 billion (US$235 million) in an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Feb. 8, with shares opening nearly 10% higher. The IPO will support the company to continue to develop pre-implantation genetic (PGT) testing products for assisted reproduction.