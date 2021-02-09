Hologic bets on machine learning to improve cervical cancer screening

Hologic Inc. is teaming up with Google Cloud to use machine learning technologies to improve the accuracy and timeliness of cytology for cervical cancer screening. Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic, which makes both Pap and human papillomavirus (HPV) assays, is already using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in its new digital cytology platform that is available in Europe. The multiyear collaboration with Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud will start with innovating that product further by enhancing the deep learning component of the system.