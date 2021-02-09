BioWorld - Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Botanix’s cannabidiol eradicates Staphylococcus aureus bacteria in phase IIa nasal colonization study

Feb. 9, 2021
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Synthetic cannabinoid company Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced top-line data from a phase IIa study showing that two different formulations of BTX-1801, a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), eradicated Staphylococcus aureus (staph) in the nose, meeting study endpoints for safety and efficacy. 
