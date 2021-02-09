BioWorld - Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Ascendum stakes majority position in disposable cathlab robot maker Endoways

Feb. 9, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Ascendum Capital, a health care-focused investment platform founded in 2020, acquired the majority of the shares of a developer of a disposable robotic system designed to navigate tricky vascular passages for an undisclosed amount. Yehuda, Israel-based Endoways Ltd. developed the technology in the Medx Xelerator and will move to Dinova Medtech’s Israeli incubator until its catheter laboratory-focused robot launches for commercial use.
