Ascendum stakes majority position in disposable cathlab robot maker Endoways

Ascendum Capital, a health care-focused investment platform founded in 2020, acquired the majority of the shares of a developer of a disposable robotic system designed to navigate tricky vascular passages for an undisclosed amount. Yehuda, Israel-based Endoways Ltd. developed the technology in the Medx Xelerator and will move to Dinova Medtech’s Israeli incubator until its catheter laboratory-focused robot launches for commercial use.