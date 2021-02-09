NIH says phased genome assembly will enable preventive medicine

Preventive medicine hasn’t always had the backing of hard data, but research into genomics at the U.S. National Institutes of Health may soon change that. Evan Eichler of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute said on a recent NIH webinar that phased genome assembly may allow medical science to efficiently treat diseases caused by genetic disorders, but will also enable preventive medicine, the holy grail of those who seek to restrain the ever-increasing cost of medical care.