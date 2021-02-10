BioWorld - Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Financings for Feb. 10, 2021

Biopharmas raising money in public or private financings, including: Adicet Bio, Angion Biomedica, Assertio Holdings, Autolus Therapeutics, Bighat Biosciences, Bionomics, Biophytis, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Cassava Sciences, Codiak Biosciences, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Enlivex Therapeutics, Evaxion Biotech, Immunocore, Iterum Therapeutics, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Mereo Biopharma Group, Mydecine Innovations, Notch Therapeutics, Mainpointe, Oncorus, Pharvaris, Replicel, Revive, Silo, SQZ, Stealth, Terns, Tonix, Vallon, Vor, Xortx.
