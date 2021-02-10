The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab as a cocktail for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and up at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Three companies, Abcellera Biologics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. and Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., had a hand in the development. Abcellera and Lilly discovered and developed bamlanivimab while Lily licensed etesevimab from Junshi, which developed the recombinant fully human monoclonal antibody with the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Science. The FDA, in the EUA, also stepped away from its previously authorized 60-minute infusion time to tab bamlanivimab dosing alone at 16 minutes and bamlanivimab and etesevimab together at 21 minutes. The authorization closely follows the EUA granted to Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc.’s monoclonal antibody cocktail REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) on Nov. 21.

Ono Pharmaceuticals acquires PARP7 inhibitor rights from Ribon Therapeutics in $147.3M deal

HONG KONG – Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has agreed to pay Ribon Therapeutics Inc. as much as ¥15.4 billion (US$147.3 million) for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the company’s phase I PARP7 inhibitor RBN-2397 for the treatment of solid tumors in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and ASEAN countries. Ono will pay Ribon a one-time up-front payment of ¥1.7 billion and potentially up to ¥13.7 billion more in regulatory and commercial milestones payments plus tiered royalties, ranging from the high single digits to low teens on net sales. Ribon retained rights to the drug in all other countries.

Europe responding to lessons learned in COVID-19 response

As more variants emerge to threaten the global response to COVID-19, the EU is taking steps to accelerate the review of vaccines, improve data sharing from clinical trials and address the difficulties inherent in the mass production of vaccines that contain up to 400 components. With the rapid development of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, “science has in a sense overtaken industry,” European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Feb. 10. She acknowledged that in focusing on the development of vaccines, “overall we have underestimated the difficulties inherent in mass production.” In response, the EC has set up a task force to step up the industrial production of the vaccines and help industry match the pace of science.

Productive year for companies developing cancer therapies

Biopharmaceutical companies developing cancer therapies had a productive year with about 38% of the record 53 new medicines approved by the FDA targeting oncology indications. This was one of the contributing factors for the 21% growth in the valuation of the price weighted BioWorld Cancer index in 2020. The strong performance represented a 40% upswing after its 20% valuation drop in the first quarter of last year.

Spybiotech closes $32.5M round to bring CMV vaccine into the clinic

DUBLIN – Spybiotech Ltd. raised $32.5 million to move into clinical trials its first in-house vaccine program based on its Spycatcher/Spytag protein conjugation technology. The Oxford, U.K.-based company is gearing up to start a phase I trial of a vaccine directed against cytomegalovirus (CMV) early next year. It is also exploring opportunities to extend its platform into additional infectious disease indications and into oncology. In addition, it is looking at integrating the technology with other vaccine platforms, beyond the vaccine-like particle (VLP) platform with which it is currently working.

Panbela’s phase I pancreatic cancer trial meets visual-disturbance hitch

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) dipped $2.35, or 28%, to trade midday at $5.85 as investors learned of news about its phase I trial in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA). The Minneapolis-based firm, which late last year changed its name from Sun Biopharma Inc., is testing polyamine analog SBP-101 in combination with standard of care agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for first-line therapy in PDA, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. An independent data safety monitoring board recommended that dosing be held for patients until more safety information is available. The board’s concern involves visual disturbance adverse events, Panbela said.

EC’s Aspen decision provides guidance on excessive prices

In its first decision on excessive drug pricing, the European Commission on Feb. 10 accepted a commitment from Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. to immediately drop the price of six essential cancer drugs in Europe by an average of 73% and to continue to supply the drugs for at least the next five years. The commitments will be in place for 10 years, during which an independent trustee and the EC will monitor the Durban, South Africa-based company’s compliance. The commission’s “decision provides clear guidance on the circumstances in which prices are excessive,” EC Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

NIH: Phased genome assembly will enable preventive medicine

Preventive medicine hasn’t always had the backing of hard data, but research into genomics at the U.S. National Institutes of Health may soon change that. Evan Eichler of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute said on a recent NIH webinar that phased genome assembly may allow medical science to efficiently treat diseases caused by genetic disorders, but will also enable preventive medicine, the holy grail of those who seek to restrain the ever-increasing cost of medical care.

Also in the news

