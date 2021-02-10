BioWorld - Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Ono Pharmaceuticals acquires PARP7 inhibitor rights from Ribon Therapeutics in $147.3M deal

Feb. 10, 2021
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has agreed to pay Ribon Therapeutics Inc. as much as ¥15.4 billion (US$147.3 million) for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the company’s phase I PARP7 inhibitor RBN-2397 for the treatment of solid tumors in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and ASEAN countries.
