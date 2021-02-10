BioWorld - Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A productive year for companies developing cancer therapies

By Peter Winter
Biopharmaceutical companies developing cancer therapies had a productive year with about 38% of the record 53 new medicines approved by the FDA targeting oncology indications. This was one of the contributing factors for the 21% growth in the valuation of the price weighted BioWorld Cancer index in 2020.
