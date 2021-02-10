BioWorld - Wednesday, February 10, 2021
EC’s Aspen decision provides guidance on excessive prices

Feb. 10, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
In its first decision on excessive drug pricing, the European Commission (EC) accepted a commitment Feb. 10 from Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. to immediately drop the price of six essential cancer drugs in Europe by an average of 73% and to continue to supply the drugs for at least the next five years.
