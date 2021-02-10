EC’s Aspen decision provides guidance on excessive prices

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
In its first decision on excessive drug pricing, the European Commission (EC) accepted a commitment Feb. 10 from Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. to immediately drop the price of six essential cancer drugs in Europe by an average of 73% and to continue to supply the drugs for at least the next five years.