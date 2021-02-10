BioWorld - Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Post-Brexit med-tech legislation takes on life of its own in U.K.

Feb. 10, 2021
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – It began life as a legal tidy-up of post-Brexit regulatory issues, but the Medicines and Medical Devices bill that emerged from its final reading last week is in a significantly different form. Most notably, the bill legislates for the creation of a national register of all implantable medical devices and the appointment of a patient safety commissioner to act a single port of call and advocate for patients when devices fail.
