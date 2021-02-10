Personal Genome Diagnostics nabs $103M in series C financing

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx) secured $103 million in a series C fundraising round led by Cowen Healthcare Investments and other stars of the med-tech investment world. Participants included Northpond Ventures, Vensana Capital, Rock Springs Capital, Kern Capital, Sands Capital, PFM Health Sciences, Windham Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Innovatus Capital Partners, Catalio Capital Management, and others.