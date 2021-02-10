BioWorld - Wednesday, February 10, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Personal Genome Diagnostics nabs $103M in series C financing

Feb. 10, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx) secured $103 million in a series C fundraising round led by Cowen Healthcare Investments and other stars of the med-tech investment world. Participants included Northpond Ventures, Vensana Capital, Rock Springs Capital, Kern Capital, Sands Capital, PFM Health Sciences, Windham Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Innovatus Capital Partners, Catalio Capital Management, and others.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Cancer Series C Diagnostics Genomics