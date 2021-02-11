Ensoma Inc., a gene therapy startup working to drastically simplify the production and delivery of genomic medicines, announced itself Feb. 11 with a $70 million series A financing plus a strategic collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., which licensed vectors from the company for up to five rare disease targets in a deal that could deliver as much as $1.25 billion in potential payouts. Ensoma's co-founder and seed investor, 5AM Ventures, led the financing. Takeda took a $10 million equity stake as part of the round.

Molecular Templates’ BMS deal could add up to $1B+

Molecular Templates Inc., of Austin, Texas, has signed an R&D collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) worth $70 million up front and potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $1.3 billion. Molecular Templates will work on therapies designed for unnamed oncology targets by killing targeted cells by forcing receptor internalization, delivering payloads and enzymatically inactivating ribosomes. The company platform centers on the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like toxin A subunit. Molecular Templates is already in the clinic with five studies underway and a sixth being planned. Company shares (NASDAQ:MTEM) rose 8% in midday trading.

Alzheimer's vaccine advances with positive interim data

Nearly five months after its tau-directed antibody, semorinemab, failed to demonstrate efficacy in a phase II trial in Alzheimer’s disease, AC Immune SA is back with positive data on a different approach with its anti-phospho-Tau vaccine candidate, ACI-35.030. Interim phase Ib/IIa results showed it led to "high titers of antigen-specific antibodies at potentially therapeutic levels" in all older patients with early AD in the study, it said. Company shares (NASDAQ:ACIU) climbed nearly 20% by midday as the Swiss firm said its strategic partner, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., believes the findings support plans to advance the program into phase II/III.

Mesoblast phase III chronic back pain trial meets pain reduction endpoint, reduces opioid use

PERTH, Australia – After hitting a few setbacks in recent months, regenerative medicine company Mesoblast Ltd. believes it finally has a path to market with its allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC) therapy rexlemestrocel-L in chronic low back pain (CLBP). The Melbourne-headquartered company announced that its phase III trial in CLBP, due to degenerative disc disease refractory to conventional treatments, showed that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L may provide a safe, durable and effective opioid-sparing therapy. The greatest benefits were seen when administered earlier in the disease process before irreversible fibrosis of the intervertebral disc occurred.

Pipeline Therapeutics closes $80M crossover round as data readouts loom

As it waits on initial data from its two lead programs, in sensorineural hearing loss and multiple sclerosis, Pipeline Therapeutics Inc. raised $80 million in a series C crossover round to progress its pipeline of small-molecule drugs for neuroregeneration and to position it for a potential IPO. The San Diego-based company emerged from Versant Ventures’ early stage discovery outfit Inception 5, which Roche Holding AG acquired in 2018, and has since then raised upward of $130 million and moved two first-in-class programs into clinical development. PIPE-505, which is undergoing a phase I/II trial in sensorineural hearing loss, is bringing new biology to bear on what could be among the richest prizes in regenerative medicine. In multiple sclerosis, Pipeline is, like the Inception 5 organization it emerged from, focused on remyelination.

AAAS: Dependencies join mutations in precision medicine search

Twenty years to the month after the completion of the draft sequence of the human genome, the Human Genome Project and follow-on projects like The Cancer Genome Atlas are underpinning advances in precision medicine. But one of the insights from sequencing has been that knowledge of mutations alone will not be enough for precision medicine. At the virtual 2021 annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), a scientific session on “Deconstructing Cancer Cells for More Effective Treatment” described the Depmap, or Cancer Dependency Map – an attempt to capture the complexities of tumors beyond single mutations. “Laboratory experiments, deployed at massive scale, are the key to accelerating this precision medicine revolution,” Jesse Boehm told the audience at the AAAS meeting.

COVID-19 vaccines should be tested against variants, EMA says

LONDON – The EMA has requested all COVID-19 vaccine developers to investigate if their products offer protection against new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and to submit the relevant data. That will inform the development of guidelines the EMA will publish shortly, setting out which data and studies will be needed to support modifications of existing vaccines to address current variants and new variants that occur in the future. The EMA is working with the transnational group, the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities, to determine possible changes to the composition of vaccines. A meeting held on Feb. 10 discussed development of an aligned global strategy.

GAO: Manufacturing the big challenge for COVID-19 vaccines

Limited manufacturing capacity, supply chain disruptions and a dearth of personnel with specialized skills are all challenges vaccine makers are facing as they race to produce contracted quotas of COVID-19 vaccines that were developed and authorized in record time. Consequently, the two companies with FDA emergency use vaccine authorizations had released, as of Jan. 31, about 32% of the 200 million vaccine doses that they contracted to provide to the U.S. government by March 31, according to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report that looks at how federal agencies are trying to overcome the hurdles.

Also in the news

Acer, AC Immune, Actinium, Adagene, Alkermes, Allarity, Almirall, Alnylam, Applied, Artios, Athenex, Atyr, Aveo, Benevolentai, Biondvax, Cardiff, Celltrion, Clinuvel, Clovis, Cyteir, Dnatrix, Dyno, Enginzyme, Essa, Exelixis, Exscientia, FSD, Gain, Genmab, Glaxosmithkline, GT, Infinity, Iterum, Jiangsu Renji, Kadmon, Kalvista, Karyopharm, Kite, M6P, Macrogenics, Medincell, Mesoblast, Mindmed, Mindshift, Moleculin, Neximmune, Noxopharm, Nuvation, Ocugen, Olatec, Olix, Onconova, Oryzon, Outlook, Polaryx, Portage, Predictive Oncology, Protalix, Pulmatrix, Quell, Rentschler, Repertoire, Rhythm, Sagimet, Sandoz, Sarcomed, Scopus, Seagen, SXT, Therapeuticsmd, Travere, Urovant, Vanda, Vyne