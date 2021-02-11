Molecular Templates’ BMS deal could add up to $1B+

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Molecular Templates Inc., of Austin, Texas, has signed an R&D collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) worth $70 million up front and potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $1.3 billion. Molecular Templates will work on therapies designed for unnamed oncology targets to kill targeted cells by forcing receptor internalization, delivering payloads and enzymatically inactivating ribosomes.