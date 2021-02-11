Molecular Templates’ BMS deal could add up to $1B+

Molecular Templates Inc., of Austin, Texas, has signed an R&D collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) worth $70 million up front and potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $1.3 billion. Molecular Templates will work on therapies designed for unnamed oncology targets to kill targeted cells by forcing receptor internalization, delivering payloads and enzymatically inactivating ribosomes.