Regulatory front for Feb. 11, 2021

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: MITA announces new health care supplier standard; Laggardly patient record response costs provider $75k; New med-tech resource platform now includes logistics; Spectrascience the subject of speculation, SEC action; HC nudging along with regulatory modernization plan.