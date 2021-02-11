BioWorld - Thursday, February 11, 2021
Regulatory front for Feb. 11, 2021

Feb. 11, 2021
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: MITA announces new health care supplier standard; Laggardly patient record response costs provider $75k; New med-tech resource platform now includes logistics; Spectrascience the subject of speculation, SEC action; HC nudging along with regulatory modernization plan.
