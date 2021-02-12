Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares (NASDAQ:FOLD) sank $6.23, or 33%, to trade midday at $12.50 as Wall Street reacted to top-line findings from the phase III trial called Propel with AT-GAA (cipaglucosidase alfa and miglustat), the company’s two-component therapy for the treatment of late-onset Pompe disease. The primary endpoint of the study was the mean change in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) as compared with baseline measurements at 52 weeks across the combined enzyme replacement therapy (ERT)-switch and ERT-naïve patient populations. AT-GAA’s efficacy on the 6MWD test was 13.6 meters over Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa, Sanofi SA) which was not statistically significant (p=0.072). In the switch patient group of 95 subjects, the 6MWD did reach statistical significance but with only a 16.9-meter difference (n=0.046). The treatment-naïve group fell short, with a difference of 4.9 meters favoring the Lumizyme group (p=0.60). Amicus said it will proceed with its rolling BLA, started late last year, based on the totality of the evidence, including good results with the key secondary endpoint of forced vital capacity.

Immunogen’s earnings bolster the stock while Ultragenyx struggles

Immunogen Inc. leads a busy earnings season with numbers that pushed the stock (NASDAQ:IMGN) about 30% higher in midday trading on Feb. 12. The antibody-drug conjugates developer posted revenues of $132.3 million for 2020 compared to its $82.3 million in revenues for 2019, a 62.2% increase. Others reporting earnings included Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., whose numbers were in line with expectations but the stock (NSASDAQ:RARE) had stumbled about 8% at midday. Ultragenyx shares, however, have been strong for the past 12 months, rising 40.5% in that time. Also, Myovant Sciences posted a net loss for the third quarter of 2020, $73.8 million compared to $85.6 million for the comparable previous year period. But the company is prepping to see what the January launch of newly approved Orgovyx (relugolix), an oral GnRH receptor antagonist for adults with advanced prostate cancer, will do for the bottom line. For today, however, the stock (NASDAQ:MYOV) was trading about 2% lower.

Sagimet raises $80M crossover round to support FASN programs

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a company developing an oral fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, has raised $80 million in a crossover financing led by an undisclosed public equity health care investment fund. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company, formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, said the money will support a planned phase IIb trial of the candidate, TVB-2640, and an IND filing for a second FASN inhibitor, TVB-3567, by the end of this year. It raised an $18 million series E in February led by Shanghai-based Ascletis Pharma Inc., its partner in the '2460 program.

TGA seeks feedback on impact of proposed fee changes for drugs and devices

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration is proposing changes to its fees and charges and is asking stakeholders for feedback on three different proposed fee structures for the 2021-2022 financial year.

Schizophrenia space revs as COVID-19 death risk research brings more bad news

Recently published findings in JAMA Psychiatry related to the sharply increased risk of death from COVID-19 in people with schizophrenia put the spotlight on drug development in the space, which has been steadily heating up the past few years. Schizophrenia was found to be the second-highest risk factor after age. Drug developers at work in the indication, with data due near-term and farther out, include Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., Karuna Therapeutics Inc., and Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clinical data drops in recent months, but is way ahead of this time last year

BioWorld tracked a total of 295 phase I, II and III clinical news items in January, a rise of 39% compared with the number recorded during the pre-pandemic month of January 2020. The volume has continued a downward trend, however, when looking at the final months of 2020 in which there were 405 items in October, 388 in November and 364 in December.

Also in the news

