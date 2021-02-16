DUBLIN – Cellectis SA is picking up $15 million worth of equity in Cytovia Therapeutics Inc., and could earn as much as $760 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones from a deal involving up to five gene-edited allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell or chimeric antigen receptor (Car-NK) cell therapies employing its Talen (transcription activator-like effector nuclease) gene editing technology. The alliance integrates Cellectis’ longstanding expertise in designing customized Talen proteins for gene editing of immune effector cells with Cytovia’s induced pluripotent stem cell platform for generating homogenous NK cells.

Bluebird suspends sickle cell studies amid blood cancer concerns

Shares of Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) fell 32.7% by midday as the company temporarily suspended two trials of its experimental gene therapy for sickle cell disease, betibeglogene autotemcel, while investigating one unexpected case of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and another of myelodysplastic syndrome among participants in a phase I/II study of the candidate. The company will also suspend the nascent marketing of its sole commercial product, Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, because it's manufactured using the same lentiviral vector.

Cortexyme Alzheimer’s study placed on partial clinical hold

The FDA placed a partial clinical hold on atuzaginstat (COR-388) from Cortexyme Inc., of South San Francisco, stating that no new participants should be enrolled in the open-label extension portion of the phase II/III Gain trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The partial hold follows an FDA review of hepatic adverse events that took place in the study. Cortexyme said the events were reversible, with no known long-term adverse effects for the patients. Those already enrolled in the open-label extension portion will be discontinued, the letter added, while fully enrolled participants in the double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized phase of the study will continue receiving their doses. Top-line results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. COR-388 is designed to inhibit gingipains, produced by P. gingivalis, a pathogen in chronic periodontitis that has been found in more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients. Company stock (NASDAQ:CRTX) took a hit at midday as shares were knocked back 34%.

Australia’s TGA grants provisional approval to Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted provisional approval to Astrazeneca Pty Ltd. for its COVID-19 vaccine, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine, making it the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive regulatory approval in Australia, following the Jan. 26 provisional approval for Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd.’s COVID-19 vaccine, branded Comirnaty. The AZ vaccine is indicated for immunization of people 18 and older for prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Astrazeneca vaccine will be given in two separate doses. The TGA recommends that the second dose be administered from four to 12 weeks after the first dose. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization recommended that the interval between the first and second dose be 12 weeks.

Chugai adds to evidence for Actemra’s roll in COVID-19 treatment line-up

HONG KONG – A Japanese phase III study of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s interleukin-6 inhibitor Actemra (tocilizumab) in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 associated pneumonia has read out, expanding what’s known about the drug’s use in the pandemic, which had been inconclusive until recently though is now known to reduce mortality in the vulnerable population.

G1 Therapeutics gains first FDA nod with myelopreservation therapy Cosela

As expected, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Cosela (trilaciclib) won FDA approval for use in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients undergoing chemotherapy, becoming the first proactively administered myelopreservation therapy to hit the market. The approval, conducted under the FDA’s priority review, came late Feb. 12, just ahead of its Feb. 15 PDUFA date. The Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based G1 spent the latter half of 2020 prepping for commercial launch in the first quarter of 2021, with marketing, medical affairs and manufacturing operations fully in place and a field sales team from U.S. partner Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH “trained and ready,” the company reported during its presentation at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. During a Feb. 16 conference call with investors, CEO Jack Bailey confirmed that Cosela is expected to be available in the U.S. through company distributors in early March.

Holiday notice

BioWorld's offices were closed in observance of Presidents Day in the U.S. No issue was published Monday, Feb. 15.

Also in the news

Abeona, Adagio, Addex, Adicet, Aikido, Aim Immunotech, Akan, Anixa, Aravive, Arcutis, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Athersys, Autolus, Avexegen, Basilea, Beyond Air, Biomunex, Bio-Path, Biophytis, Bluebird, BMS, Cannabics, Cassava Sciences, cc-TDI, Celltrion Healthcare, Cend, Clearside Biomedical, Clene Nanomedicine, Cortexyme, Cytocom, Daiichi, Diffusion, Enlivex, Enzolytics, Equillium, Exelixis, Forge, G1, Galmed, Gamida Cell, Gensight, GT, GW, Gyroscope, Healios, Hepion, Hikma, Histogen, Immunitybio, Inmed, InteRNA Technologies, Iterion, Jazz, JCR, Kodiak Sciences, Lexaria, Lysogene, Merck, Metacrine, Moderna, Modra, Monopar, Neoimmunetech, Neuren, Nicox, Novavax, Noxxon, Oncoheroes, Onward, Ose Immunotherapeutics, Pfizer, PHT International, Polypid, QIlu, Realta Life Sciences, Recce, Regenxbio, Renibus, Sagent, Seagen, Sensorion, Sesen, Shepherd, Signature Biologics, Silo, SK, Sobi, Synairgen, Targovax, Tryp, Vallon, Xenetic