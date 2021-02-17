BioWorld - Wednesday, February 17, 2021
FDA grants EUA for Abcellera-Junshi-Lilly COVID-19 treatment

Feb. 16, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Another monoclonal antibody therapy has entered the pandemic fray with the FDA granting emergency use authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (JS016 or LY-CoV016) 1,400 mg as a cocktail for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and up at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.
