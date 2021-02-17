Francesco de Rubertis, a co-founder of Medicixi Ventures, has unveiled the next generation of the venture-backed asset-centric biopharma model with the creation of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The new company was created by acquiring, in all-share transactions, total control of 10 companies from the Medicxi portfolio. “This is the first bottom-up operated pharma company; there is no top-down logic or competition for resources or cash. If the data for one of the subsidiary companies comes out positive, the only question is when will the cash be constrained not if,” de Rubertis, told BioWorld.

Immunic stock drops as IMU-838 misses its marks in phase II COVID-19 trial

DUBLIN – The most solid conclusion that can be drawn from a phase II trial of IMU-838 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients is that a reduction in the need for invasive ventilation is no longer a useful endpoint for trials of COVID-19 drugs.

Europe chases COVID-19 variants, updates strategies

The EU is taking concerted action to detect new variants of SARS-CoV-2, investing €225 million to increase viral genome sequencing to 5% of positive cases across Europe, and to carry out research on their evolution and transmissibility. At the same time, existing advance purchase agreements with vaccines manufacturers may be updated to cover protection against threatening variants, and there will be moves by EMA to speed up approvals of vaccines that are adapted to be active against them, based on the annual flu vaccine model. While chasing the variants, the European Commission is trying to plug a hole in its COVID-19 vaccines strategy, in that although it signed contracts for 2.6 billion doses on behalf of all member states, it then stood back and failed to provide support for clinical trials and manufacturing scale-up.

Excision adds a $60M funding to develop CRISPR-based therapies

Excision Biotherapeutics Inc. completed a $60 million financing to advance its CRISPR-based therapies, delivered by a single intravenous infusion to treat viral infectious diseases. Its lead candidate, EBT-101, is slated to enter a phase I/II study of patients with chronic HIV infection in 2021. The company also has three candidates in preclinical studies, targeting JC virus for progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, herpes simplex virus and hepatitis B.

COVID-19 legacy one of access, broader clinical trials

Despite all the challenges it’s created, COVID-19 will have a lasting legacy on how drugs are developed. “The silver lining here is access,” Jamie Freedman, head of U.S. Medical Affairs for Genentech, told BioWorld. “The inefficiencies in our health care system were magnified and exacerbated due to COVID-19, and as a result we have been motivated to explore new ways of working.” Those new ways are resulting in an intentional, concerted effort to be more inclusive in clinical trials.

BIO CEO & Investor: Corporate leadership and equity issues explored

In the opening panel of the BIO CEO & Investor digital conference BIO President and CEO Michelle McMurry-Heath explored some key issues that are currently impacting the sector with Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its launch this month. Among the topics discussed was Nasdaq’s recent proposal to the SEC to adopt new listing rules related to board diversity and disclosure.

BIO CEO & Investor: Indication, drug modality and biomarkers contribute toward clinical success

The likelihood of a drug entering phase I development succeeding to regulatory approval is 7.9%, according to a report unveiled during the BIO CEO & Investor Conference Feb. 17, which analyzed the average clinical success rates over the past 10 years. Looking at a total of 12,728 clinical and regulatory phase transitions from 9,704 programs over the past decade, the report, generated by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in collaboration with the Informa Biomedtracker database and the machine learning expertise of QLS Advisors, identifies those factors that have the greatest impact on predictive outcome. Indication matters, for example, with therapies targeting hematology having a sevenfold higher likelihood of approval from phase I than therapies targeting urology indications.

Australia establishes COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring plan ahead of rollout

PERTH, Australia – With the first COVID-19 vaccine ready to be launched in Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has released guidance on its pharmacovigilance plan to track real-world safety data and adverse events following immunization. To date, the TGA has approved two COVID-19 vaccines – Astrazeneca Pty Ltd.’s recombinant adenovirus vaccine and Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd.’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, branded Comirnaty.

Diagnosing and tracking COVID-19: Keeping up with the variants

It’s been more than a year since COVID-19 initially smacked humanity and as BioWorld’s senior analyst, Karen Carey, detailed in early February, vaccine and therapeutic R&D continues to move furiously forward. Variants have added a new twist in the race to gain global control of the virus. But what about tests and surveillance? Are these medical technologies keeping pace with the rapidly changing virus? BioWorld MedTech takes a deep dive in a special report.

