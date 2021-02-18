BioWorld - Thursday, February 18, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Leadership and equity issues explored at BIO CEO & Investor meeting

Feb. 17, 2021
By Peter Winter
No Comments
In the opening panel of the BIO CEO & Investor digital conference BIO president and CEO Michelle McMurry-Heath explored some of the key issues that are currently impacting the sector with Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq, which, this month, marks the 50th anniversary of its launch in 1971.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Conferences BIO CEO