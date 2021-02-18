AI-powered brain implant improves post-stroke mobility

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Researchers at Thomas Jefferson University have implanted brain electrodes in a patient who suffered a subcortical ischemic stroke more than a year ago to help them overcome abnormal muscle tone and control a robotic arm brace. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms interpret neuronal signals recorded by the electrodes into movement of the brace.