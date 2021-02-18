BioWorld - Thursday, February 18, 2021
AI-powered brain implant improves post-stroke mobility

Feb. 17, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Researchers at Thomas Jefferson University have implanted brain electrodes in a patient who suffered a subcortical ischemic stroke more than a year ago to help them overcome abnormal muscle tone and control a robotic arm brace. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms interpret neuronal signals recorded by the electrodes into movement of the brace.
