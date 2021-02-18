Kent’s deal with Net Health to expand Snapshot’s footprint

TORONTO – Think of it. More than 14,000 facilities boasting 98% of the largest hospital chains across the U.S., two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and hospice organizations and doctors’ offices. It’s that broad customer base Kent Imaging Inc. will have access to following its Jan. 26 agreement with medical software and analytics giant Net Health Inc., helping to expand the footprint of Kent Imaging’s Snapshot device for assessing non-healing wounds, notably those arising from diabetes.