Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. cut the biggest deal of the company’s life with its new collaboration with Eli Lilly and Co. that could be worth $960 million. They will co-develop and commercialize Rigel’s R-552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitor, for all indications including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Rigel will receive an up-front cash payment of $125 million and could earn up to an additional $835 million in future development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Company stock (NASDAQ:RIGL) popped over its previous five-year high in March 2018 of $4.50 per share at midday to rise 11.8% at $5.06 per share.

Immunome shares jump on early COVID-19 antibody cocktail report

Just months after a modest IPO, shares of Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) leapt nearly 150% higher Thursday morning on news its preclinical antibody cocktail for the potential prevention or treatment of COVID-19 appears capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African variant, in pseudovirus testing. Immunome's president and CEO, Purnanand Sarma, told BioWorld that he hopes to file an IND for the program in the first half of this year.

Evox’s exosome platform draws new investors in $95.4M series C

LONDON – Exosome specialist Evox Therapeutics Ltd. has raised $95.4 million in a series C round that will enable it to progress a number of rare disease programs into the clinic, with the lead due to enter phase I at the beginning of next year. The money also provides the means to further develop the exosome platform, optimizing it for the delivery of proteins, antibodies, RNA and gene therapies, to cells and tissues that currently are out of the reach of other delivery technologies.

Advent collaborating with HDI in $215M dual fund for early stage research

LONDON – Advent Life Sciences announced the close of two new transatlantic funds with a total of $215 million, to be dedicated to seed and series A funding of early stage science. The first fund is Advent’s own Life Sciences fund III, while the second is the Advent-Harrington Impact fund, which London-based Advent has raised, and will manage, on behalf of the Harrington Discovery Institute of Cleveland.

Oral paclitaxel’s odds weighed as Athenex PDUFA date nears

Athenex Inc.’s launch of Klisyri (tirbanibulin) brought renewed attention to prospects for Oraxol, an oral form of paclitaxel for which the Buffalo, N.Y.-based firm has been assigned a PDUFA date on Feb. 28. Klisyri was cleared by the FDA for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis of the face or scalp last December. The same month, Athenex rolled out updated phase III data with Oraxol in metastatic breast cancer at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Trial diversity takes the guesswork out of treating excluded patients

The NIH’s announcement Feb. 17 that it’s funding a study of the effects of remdesivir in treating COVID-19 in pregnant women is welcome news, but it begs the question of why it took so long given the risk of more severe disease in that population. “Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at high risk for hospitalization, for intensive care admission and for needing ventilator support,” said Diana Bianchi, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. “There is an urgent need to identify effective treatments for this population and to determine whether drugs prescribed for other adults are appropriate for use in pregnancy.” Rethinking standard selection criteria for phase III clinical trials could go a long way in taking the guesswork out of treating pregnant women and other excluded populations once a drug like Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) is on the market.

New organoid marks progress to liver repair beyond hepatocytes

Organoids grown from cholangiocytes – the epithelial cells of the bile duct – are poised to be used in ex vivo cell therapy to increase the number of donated livers that are suitable for transplant, and also for direct bile duct repairs. The organoids have been shown to be effective in correcting defects in mouse models and in perfused donated livers. They are now being tested in large animal models.

Ferring expands Mybiotics ties with deal for development of microbiota-based BV therapy

HONG KONG - Ferring Pharmaceuticals, its microbiome-focused subsidiary Rebiotix Inc., and Mybiotics Pharma Ltd. have agreed to a multiyear strategic collaboration to develop live microbiota-based biotherapeutics to address bacterial vaginosis. The companies did not disclose financial arrangement.

