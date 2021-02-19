Advent collaborating with HDI in $215M dual fund for early stage research

LONDON – Advent Life Sciences announced the close of two new transatlantic funds with a total of $215 million, to be dedicated to seed and series A funding of early stage science. The first fund is Advent’s own Life Sciences fund III, while the second is the Advent-Harrington Impact fund, which London-based Advent has raised, and will manage, on behalf of the Harrington Discovery Institute of Cleveland.