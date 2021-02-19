UCSD skin patch integrates heart health and biochemical monitor

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Researchers at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) have taken wearables to a new level with a soft skin patch that integrates functions currently siloed in continuous glucose monitors, wearables, wellness apps and hospital monitors. The all-in-one patch can be worn on the neck to continuously track blood pressure, heart rate, glucose, lactate, alcohol and caffeine.