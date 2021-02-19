BioWorld - Friday, February 19, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

UCSD skin patch integrates heart health and biochemical monitor

Feb. 18, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Researchers at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) have taken wearables to a new level with a soft skin patch that integrates functions currently siloed in continuous glucose monitors, wearables, wellness apps and hospital monitors. The all-in-one patch can be worn on the neck to continuously track blood pressure, heart rate, glucose, lactate, alcohol and caffeine.
BioWorld MedTech Science Diagnostics Monitoring Digital health Sensors U.S.