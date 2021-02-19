Cancer screening specialist New Horizon Health launches $245.08M IPO in Hong Kong

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – The third pre-revenue med-tech firm to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a month, New Horizon Health Technology Co. Ltd. raised HK$1.9 billion (US$245.08 million) in an IPO that began trading Thursday, Feb. 18. New Horizon placed 76.6 million shares at HK$26.66 apiece and said part of the funds will help the company commercialize its FIT-DNA test Coloclear to screen for colorectal cancer.