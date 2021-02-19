Cancer screening specialist New Horizon Health launches $245.08M IPO in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – The third pre-revenue med-tech firm to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a month, New Horizon Health Technology Co. Ltd. raised HK$1.9 billion (US$245.08 million) in an IPO that began trading Thursday, Feb. 18. New Horizon placed 76.6 million shares at HK$26.66 apiece and said part of the funds will help the company commercialize its FIT-DNA test Coloclear to screen for colorectal cancer.