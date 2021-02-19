CAJICA, Colombia – A cooler box with 70 vials allegedly filled with counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines seized from a Chinese couple in Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport on Feb. 17 underscored the growing challenges facing pharmaceutical companies, law enforcement authorities and health care regulators around the world. Patient safety, company liability, and the security of distribution channels have all been areas of growing concern.

Baby, it’s not as cold inside: Pfizer-Biontech submits new COVID-19 vaccine storage data

Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE submitted new data to the FDA showing its COVID-19 vaccine’s stability can be maintained at temperatures often found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators: -13°F to 5°F (-25°C to -15°C). That’s cold but not nearly as cold what the mRNA-based vaccine’s emergency use authorization label calls for, which is storage in an ultra-cold freezer at temps of between -112 to ‑76 degrees Fahrenheit (-80 and -60 degrees Celsius). The data are included in a submission for updating the current prescribing information by allowing the vaccine to be stored at the new levels for two weeks.

Vaccinex shares vroom higher on mystery discovery deals news

News of Vaccinex Inc. signing two multiproject deals with undisclosed "prominent pharmaceutical companies" sent company shares (NASDAQ:VCNX) up 109% by midday, even as financial terms of the deal went undisclosed. The collaborations will focus on using the company's ActivMAb antibody discovery and novel viral display platform to develop candidates against complex antigens such as G protein-coupled receptors and ion channels, the company said.

Beigene strikes its second overseas deal this year with BITT for TNFR2 antibodies

HONG KONG – Beijing-based Beigene Ltd. struck its latest deal outside China in 2021, signing an option and license agreement with Boston Immune Technologies & Therapeutics Inc. (BITT) for the latter’s tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2) antagonist antibodies. Beigene will exclusively develop, manufacture and commercialize BITT’s TNFR2 antagonist antibodies in Asia, excepting Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The two companies will also conduct phase I trials for BITT’s lead TNFR2 antagonist antibody, BITR-2101, including a planned combination with Beigene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, a candidate Beigene out-licensed to Novartis AG in January.

Awaiting FDA decision on ibrexafungerp, Scynexis deals greater China rights to Hansoh

HONG KONG – Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. picked up the greater China rights to Scynexis Inc.’s lead candidate, ibrexafungerp. Under the terms, Hansoh will take charge of the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of the antifungal in the region in exchange for a $10 million up- front payment and as much as $112 million in development and commercial milestones, plus low double-digit royalties on net product sales. Ibrexafungerp is a potentially first-in-class broad-spectrum triterpenoid antifungal agent that can provide therapeutic advantages in both intravenous and oral formulations. It has been submitted to the U.S. FDA, which accepted the NDA in December. The agency granted priority review and set a June 1, 2021, PDUFA date.

CD47-SIRPa zone hot as Alx works with potential solid tumor drug

As developers continue their race in the anti-CD47 space, Gilead Sciences Inc. remains high profile with magrolimab, which has reached phase III development for myelodysplastic syndromes. Meanwhile, Alx Oncology Inc. is emerging with potentially the first such drug to treat solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. The firm’s wholly owned, phase I/II-stage ALX-148 is a fusion protein comprising an engineered CD47-binding domain of human signal regulatory protein-alpha and a modified human IgG1 Fc domain, made for use in as a combo therapy in cancer.

Also in the news

180 Life Sciences, Abbvie, Acacia, Algernon, Alta Partners, Astellas, Atai, Atea, Ayala, Bio-Path, Bridgebio, China SXT, Chugai, Cleveland Biolabs, Cytocom, Dalton, Diffusion, Dr. Reddy's, Evolus, Gavi, Hepion, Immunicum, Immunocore, Immunoprecise, Incyte, Insmed, Jaguar Health, Johnson & Johnson, Junshi, Life Biosciences, Medytox, Metabolon, ML Bio Solutions, Novavax, Perception Neuroscience, Pharvaris, Precision, RDIF, Regor, Sciwind, Sensorion, TFF, Theravectys, Travere, Woolsey