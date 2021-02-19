Grassley again eyes peel-back of materiality standard under Supreme Court’s Escobar decision

The Washington Legal Foundation’s (WLF) webinar on False Claims Act (FCA) litigation highlighted several developments in case law, including that non-relator FCA cases were up significantly in fiscal year 2020. However, Jay Stephens, an attorney with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, noted that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has taken aim yet again at the materiality standard for false claims as spelled out in the Supreme Court’s Escobar, a move which if successful could amplify the federal enforcement focus on life science companies.