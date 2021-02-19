Regulatory front for Feb. 19, 2021

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: White House names pick for CMS administrator’s post; FDA posts advisory for pulse oximetry; CDC: Telehealth visits dropped over last half of 2020; CRS says user fee shares of total review costs on the rise; Federal Circuit kicks case back to PTAB.