Bettering bile

New organoid marks progress to liver repair beyond hepatocytes

Organoids grown from cholangiocytes – the epithelial cells of the bile duct – are poised to be used in ex vivo cell therapy to increase the number of donated livers that are suitable for transplant, and also for direct bile duct repairs. The organoids have been shown to be effective in correcting defects in mouse models and in perfused donated livers. They are now being tested in large animal models.