Hopes that a second clinical win for Otonomy Inc.'s phase III Meniere's disease candidate, Otividex, might set the stage for its U.S. registration have been dashed, sending company shares (NASDAQ:OTIC) down nearly 43% by midday. The trial missed its primary endpoint, the count of definitive vertigo days in month three for the sustained-exposure dexamethasone therapy vs. placebo for the intent-to-treat population. The company's focus now turns to OTO-313 in tinnitus and OTO-413 in hearing loss, President and CEO David Weber said.

Brainstorm to brainstorm on BLA filing in ALS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. said FDA senior leadership told the company the level of clinical data in the Nurown (autologous MSC-NTF cells) phase III trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) does not provide the threshold of substantial evidence needed to support a BLA. While the FDA said its guidance doesn’t preclude the company from submitting a BLA, Brainstorm said it will consult with its subject matter experts before making a final decision. In November, the study missed its primary efficacy endpoint. Top-line results of the randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial cast a shadow on expectations that Nurown might be one of the first emerging ALS therapies to answer some of the indication’s unmet needs. The New York-based company stock (NASDAQ:BCLI) took a spill, dropping 33% at midday.

Beyond Luxturna companies vie to become the next ocular gene therapy

The 2017 FDA approval of Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl) spurred a race to create the next gene therapy for the eye. Companies are going after a wide variety of diseases from age-related macular degeneration to monogenic diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and CLN2 disease. The big debate now is the best way to inject the gene therapy: subretinal, which requires a surgery, or other means that pose challenges of their own.

Real world data show vaccines are cutting risk of severe COVID-19, hospitalizations

LONDON – The first population-level real world data on COVID-19 vaccines indicate they are having a dramatic impact on severe disease, with a study in Scotland showing a fall of 85% in hospital admissions for people who received the Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE product, and a drop of 94% for those who had Astrazeneca plc’s vaccine, four weeks after receiving the first dose. The findings are based on 5.4 million people in Scotland, following administration of 1.14 million first doses of vaccine between Dec. 8, 2020, and Feb. 15, 2021. Importantly, they show there was an overall reduction of 81% in the most vulnerable group – of people over age 80 – being admitted to the hospital in that time.

FDA provides guidance on COVID-19 variants

As COVID-19 variants emerge and spread, the FDA is laying out steps for sponsors of vaccines, diagnostics and therapies to keep pace with the changes. The agency released new guidances Feb. 22 for drug and diagnostic developers and updated its guidance for vaccine sponsors. “We know the country is eager to return to a new normal and the emergence of the virus variants raises new concerns about the performance of these products,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said. “By issuing these guidances, we want the American public to know that we are using every tool in our toolbox to fight this pandemic, including pivoting as the virus adapts.”

In Albireo/Mirum liver face-off, BA seen as major money-maker

Though Boston-based Albireo Pharma Inc. seems likely to lose its race to market with Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Alagille syndrome (ALGS), the firm has billion-dollar-plus plans for odevixibat beyond that indication. Mirum, of Foster City, Calif., completed its rolling NDA several weeks ago for maralixibat – an inhibitor of the apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter designed to drive more excretion of bile acids as a way of lowering their level systemically – in cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS one year of age and older. Albireo, in phase III for ALGS, is testing odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transport (IBAT) inhibitor that acts locally in the small intestine to reduce the amount of the acids that return to the liver, in diseases including progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). In the latter, odevixibat is assigned a July 20 PDFA date; Mirum’s compound has reached phase III. Also on deck is biliary atresia (BA), where Mirum’s maralixibat is undergoing phase II trials and Albireo leads with odevixibat in phase III. BA, afflicting infants, represents the biggest potential revenue maker of any of the three rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases. Albireo expects about 25% and 45% of sales of odevixibat to come from ALGS and BA respectively, with the remainder in PFIC. Company officials, due to report earnings later this week, outlined their strategy with the IBAT candidate during a recent corporate analyst meeting. Mirum sketched out its plans in early December.

