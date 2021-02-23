Brainstorm to brainstorm on BLA filing in ALS

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. said FDA senior leadership told the company the level of clinical data in the Nurown (neurotrophic factor-producing mesenchymal stem cells) phase III trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) does not provide the threshold of substantial evidence needed to support a BLA.