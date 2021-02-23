BioWorld - Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Brainstorm to brainstorm on BLA filing in ALS

Feb. 22, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. said FDA senior leadership told the company the level of clinical data in the Nurown (neurotrophic factor-producing mesenchymal stem cells) phase III trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) does not provide the threshold of substantial evidence needed to support a BLA.
